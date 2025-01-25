Saints announce head-coaching interview with Mike Kafka

The Saints are taking their time about filling their head-coaching vacancy, but the process continued today with an interview for Mike Kafka.

Kafka interviewed in person with the Saints today, the team announced.

Kafka has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He previously spent five seasons on the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

The 37-year-old Kafka played quarterback at Northwestern and was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2010.

The Saints are also interested in Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and may be waiting for both of those teams’ seasons to end before making a decision, so it’s possible that New Orleans won’t have its next head coach until after the Super Bowl.