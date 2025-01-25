 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints announce head-coaching interview with Mike Kafka

  
Published January 25, 2025 05:21 PM

The Saints are taking their time about filling their head-coaching vacancy, but the process continued today with an interview for Mike Kafka.

Kafka interviewed in person with the Saints today, the team announced.

Kafka has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He previously spent five seasons on the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

The 37-year-old Kafka played quarterback at Northwestern and was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2010.

The Saints are also interested in Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and may be waiting for both of those teams’ seasons to end before making a decision, so it’s possible that New Orleans won’t have its next head coach until after the Super Bowl.