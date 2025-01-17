Cowboys complete interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The Cowboys announced they have completed an interview with Kellen Moore for their vacant coaching position, the team announced.

Moore is in his first season as offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

He has ties to the Cowboys, having served as the backup quarterback from 2015-17 before taking over as quarterbacks coach in 2018. The Cowboys promoted him to offensive coordinator the following season, and he held that job through 2022 under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

Moore spent 2023 as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys have interviews with former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier in the coming days, which will make them compliant with the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement.

The Eagles ended 2024 eighth in total yards and seventh in points. With Saquon Barkley leading the way, the team also finished second in rushing yards while having a league-low in passing attempts.