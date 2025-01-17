 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys complete interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

  
Published January 17, 2025 06:31 PM

The Cowboys announced they have completed an interview with Kellen Moore for their vacant coaching position, the team announced.

Moore is in his first season as offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

He has ties to the Cowboys, having served as the backup quarterback from 2015-17 before taking over as quarterbacks coach in 2018. The Cowboys promoted him to offensive coordinator the following season, and he held that job through 2022 under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

Moore spent 2023 as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys have interviews with former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier in the coming days, which will make them compliant with the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement.

The Eagles ended 2024 eighth in total yards and seventh in points. With Saquon Barkley leading the way, the team also finished second in rushing yards while having a league-low in passing attempts.