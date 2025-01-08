Report: Robert Saleh to interview with Jaguars on Tuesday

There’s been some more reporting on the interview timing for one of Jacksonville’s head coach candidates.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Robert Saleh will interview for the position next Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Saleh, 45, was fired as head coach of the Jets in October after the club started 2-3 in 2024. He compiled a 20-36 record with the club, going 4-13 in 2021 before a pair of 7-10 seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Saleh has a history with the Jaguars, as he was the club’s linebackers coach from 2014-2016 under head coach Gus Bradley.

He was then the 49ers defensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan from 2017-2020. The 49ers are reportedly interested in bringing Saleh back for that same position in 2025.