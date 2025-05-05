Jon Gruden becomes part owner of the AF1’s Nashville Kats

Jon Gruden is back. Sort of.

The founding member of the FFCA has become a part owner of Arena Football One’s Nashville Kats.

The Kats are owned by Fisher Football Ventures LLC. Former Oilers/Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher is the Commissioner of AF1.

Per the press release, Gruden “will be a Partner with consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team’s football and business operations.”

Arena Football One launched in 2025, after a sputtered effort to revive the Arena Football League in 2024. It has eight teams with multiple dormant franchises that could join the league in the future.

The 2025 season launched in March, and it runs through June.

Gruden, who coached the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Raiders again, has made it clear that he’d like to coach again. A return to the NFL is complicated by his pending lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell for leaking to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times supposedly confidential emails that forced him to resign from the Raiders during the 2021 season.

At last check, the case was pending before the Nevada Supreme Court on the question of whether it will be litigated in court or sent to the NFL’s secret, rigged, kangaroo court of in-house arbitration.