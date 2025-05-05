Ravens’ LaJohntay Wester predicts Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders will start for Browns

The Ravens took Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round of the draft, and he was happy to hear his name called on Day Three. But he wasn’t happy that his college quarterback had to wait until Day Three to hear his name called as well.

Wester said his teammate Shedeur Sanders should have been picked far earlier than the fifth round, and he’s confident Sanders is going to make a whole lot of teams regret passing on him when he becomes the Browns’ starting quarterback.

“I was disappointed that they did him like that,” Wester said, via the Ravens’ website. “I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He’s going to work hard and he’s going to win that job in Cleveland.”

Wester is best known for catching a Hail Mary from Sanders to force overtime in a win over Baylor last season, but he said he didn’t do anything he doesn’t expect to do every time he takes the field.

“At the end of the day, in my eyes, it was just me making a play,” Wester said. “To other people, it was a clutch play. And they probably would never imagine a guy like me, a small guy, to be able to make a big-time play like that. But to me, it’s nothing new. I’m very confident in my game.”

Wester is confident he’s going to make a big impact in Baltimore. And that he’ll be facing off against Sanders twice a season for years to come.