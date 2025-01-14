 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders to interview John Spytek for G.M. opening

  
Published January 14, 2025 09:31 AM

The Raiders’ list of General Manager candidates has started to take shape this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek is set to interview with the team in the coming days. They also requested an interview with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Raiders fired Tom Telesco last week after one season with the team.

Spytek has spent the last nine years in Tampa, so he was in the organization when Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was the team’s quarterback. The two men were also on the Michigan football team at the same time. That relationship could help his bid to land the job in Vegas, but the Raiders are not the only team interested in Spytek.

The Titans have interviewed him once and word on Monday was that he’ll be invited back for a second meeting with the club.