Raiders to interview John Spytek for G.M. opening

The Raiders’ list of General Manager candidates has started to take shape this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek is set to interview with the team in the coming days. They also requested an interview with Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Raiders fired Tom Telesco last week after one season with the team.

Spytek has spent the last nine years in Tampa, so he was in the organization when Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was the team’s quarterback. The two men were also on the Michigan football team at the same time. That relationship could help his bid to land the job in Vegas, but the Raiders are not the only team interested in Spytek.

The Titans have interviewed him once and word on Monday was that he’ll be invited back for a second meeting with the club.