Bears request interview with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

The Bears have sought permission to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, ESPN reports. The team is awaiting a response from the Cowboys.

Dallas owns an exclusive negotiating window with McCarthy until Jan. 14.

Jerry Jones did not sound concerned about the possibility of other teams requesting to interview McCarthy, but he didn’t indicate whether he would grant requests before McCarthy becomes a free agent.

“I wouldn’t want anybody coaching here that didn’t want to be here,” Jones said.

McCarthy said Sunday he “absolutely” wants to return as head coach of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys chose not to extend McCarthy’s contract after the 48-32 playoff loss to the Packers at home in the wild-card round a year ago. McCarthy is 49-35 in the regular season in his five seasons in Dallas, including three consecutive 12-5 seasons, but only 1-3 in the postseason.

The Cowboys finished a 7-10 season in 2024 with a last-second loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The Bears also have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.