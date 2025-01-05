Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’m considering making a coaching change

The Cowboys ended their season Sunday with a 23-19 loss to the Commanders. Yet, everyone still is talking about the Cowboys.

That’s just the way Jerry Jones wants it.

The entire coaching staff, including head coach Mike McCarthy, are in the final year of their contracts. McCarthy greeted the assistant coaches with a hug as they entered the locker room Sunday.

Jones, though, said he has not made a decision on the team’s head coach.

“I don’t know that I am considering making a change,” Jones said, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

Jones said he will follow a similar timeline he has had in the past. The Cowboys parted ways with Jason Garrett on the Sunday of wild-card weekend in 2020 with Garrett on an expiring contract.

“Mike’s one of the best coaches I think there is,” Jones said Sunday, via video from Pat Doney of NBC5. “He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach.”

The contracts for McCarthy and the coaching staff expire Wednesday, but the Cowboys hold exclusivity through Jan. 14. The team can grant permission to other teams to allow coaches to interview elsewhere before Jan. 14.

Jones said he is fine with coaches interviewing elsewhere, though he didn’t specifically indicate that he would grant permission before they become free agents.

“I’d say, ‘Go talk,’” Jones said, via Mike Fisher of SI.com. “I don’t want anybody here who doesn’t want to be here.”