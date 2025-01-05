Mike McCarthy’s preference is “absolutely” to stay with the Cowboys

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy greeted his assistant coaches at the locker room doors after Sunday’s 23-19 loss to the Commanders. With the entire coaching staff in the final year of their contracts, it could be their final game together.

Owner Jerry Jones said postgame that he has not made a decision on McCarthy’s future.

But McCarthy, since he becomes a free agent Jan. 14, also has a say in his return. Does he want to return?

“Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said, via a transcription from the team. “And then there’s a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships that are in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do. Those are all positive attributes that you take into account.

“But you know, absolutely, I’m a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here.”

The Cowboys won 12 games in each of the past three seasons, the first time the franchise has accomplished that since the 1990s, before falling to 7-10 this season. But they went only 1-3 in the postseason.

McCarthy is 49-35 in the regular season in his five seasons in Dallas.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything, body of work, you know the statistics, I think it’s more about the program, the details of what needs to get done. How can we get better? All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continue to move forward. I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There’s no question about that in my mind. That’s why these conversations need to happen here in the near future.”

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl in his 13 seasons in Green Bay, is one of only two Super Bowl-winning coaches available in this hiring cycle. Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hoping to get back into coaching.

That’s why, McCarthy said, he should get a chance to return to finish what he’s started with the Cowboys.

“I don’t like to talk about myself that way, but I’ll just be clear: I’m a winner. I know how to win. I’ve won a championship. I won a championship in this building, and that’s who I am,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

McCarthy will have other options if he so chooses, or if the Cowboys decide to go in a different direction.