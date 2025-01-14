Jaguars announce Robert Saleh interview

The Jaguars have completed another interview with a candidate for their head coaching position.

The team announced that their interview with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh concluded on Tuesday. It’s the fifth interview that the Jaguars have had since firing Doug Pederson at the end of the regular season.

Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021 and went 20-36 before being fired five games into the 2024 season. He’s also set to interview for the Raiders as a head coach and he interviewed with the 49ers for their defensive coordinator job. Saleh held that job with the 49ers before being hired by the Jets.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo are the others who have interviewed with the Jaguars.