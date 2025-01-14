 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars announce Robert Saleh interview

  
Published January 14, 2025 12:10 PM

The Jaguars have completed another interview with a candidate for their head coaching position.

The team announced that their interview with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh concluded on Tuesday. It’s the fifth interview that the Jaguars have had since firing Doug Pederson at the end of the regular season.

Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021 and went 20-36 before being fired five games into the 2024 season. He’s also set to interview for the Raiders as a head coach and he interviewed with the 49ers for their defensive coordinator job. Saleh held that job with the 49ers before being hired by the Jets.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo are the others who have interviewed with the Jaguars.