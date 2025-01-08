 Skip navigation
Titans are expected to interview Terrance Gray for G.M. vacancy

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:03 PM

The Titans are looking at someone from the Bills’ front office for their General Manager vacancy.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is expected to interview Buffalo director of player personnel Terrance Gray for the role.

Gray is completing his 23rd year in the league and his eighth season with the Bills, having joined the club in 2017. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2022 after spending 2021 as the club’s assistant director of player personnel.

He has also spent time with the Vikings and Chiefs.

Gray spoke with the Chargers about their G.M. vacancy last year before the job went to Joe Hortiz.