Jets interviewed Darren Rizzi for head coach

  
Published January 12, 2025 08:11 AM

After finishing the season as the Saints’ interim head coach, Darren Rizzi is getting a chance to make his case to become the Jets’ permanent head coach.

Rizzi interviewed with the Jets on Saturday, the team announced.

The 54-year-old Rizzi was born and raised in New Jersey, so coaching the Jets would be a homecoming for him. He’s a longtime special teams coach who got his first opportunity to be an NFL head coach midway through last season, going 3-5 as interim head coach of the Saints.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh during the season and have conducted several head-coaching interviews as they attempt to rebuild from their disastrous recent years.