Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland focused on mental reps at rookie minicamp

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland has signed his contract with the team, but he is not fully participating in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Loveland told reporters on Friday that he is focused on mental reps during the team’s on-field work as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury. Loveland had surgery in January and head coach Ben Johnson said that the team’s top priority is getting him back to full health.

“The mental reps, they’re huge. Just as important,” Loveland said.

Loveland also said that he’ll do anything he can to build chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams heading into training camp and the Bears will be hoping that process proves to be a fruitful one.