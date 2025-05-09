 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland focused on mental reps at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 9, 2025 01:39 PM

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland has signed his contract with the team, but he is not fully participating in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Loveland told reporters on Friday that he is focused on mental reps during the team’s on-field work as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury. Loveland had surgery in January and head coach Ben Johnson said that the team’s top priority is getting him back to full health.

“The mental reps, they’re huge. Just as important,” Loveland said.

Loveland also said that he’ll do anything he can to build chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams heading into training camp and the Bears will be hoping that process proves to be a fruitful one.