Colts first-round pick Tyler Warren signs rookie deal

The Colts have their first-round pick under contract.

The team announced the signing of tight end Tyler Warren on Friday morning. The 14th overall pick’s four-year deal is worth $20.96 million and the Colts hold an option for a fifth season.

Warren won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last year and set Penn State records at the position with 153 receptions, 1,839 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns.

The Colts also signed third-round cornerback Justin Walley, fourth-round tackle Jalen Travis, fifth-round running back DJ Giddens, sixth-round quarterback Riley Leonard, sixth-round defensive tackle Tim Smith, and seventh-round safety Hunter Wohler. Second-round defensive end JT Tuimoloau is the only unsigned pick.

Indianapolis also announced 14 undrafted rookie free agent signings. Defensive tackle Devonta Davis, linebacker Solomon DeShields, cornerback Johnathan Edwards, defensive tackle Joe Evans, tackle Marshall Foerner, wide receiver Tyler Kahmann, defensive end Desmond Little, tight end Maximilian Mang, wide receiver Coleman Owen, wide receiver Landon Parker, wide receiver Blayne Taylor, safety Ladarius Tennison, kicker Maddux Trujillo, and safety Trey Washington will try to earn spots on the roster this offseason.