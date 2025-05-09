 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check

Other PFT Content

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
North Carolina says Jordon Hudson is “welcome” at the football facilities
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check

Other PFT Content

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
North Carolina says Jordon Hudson is “welcome” at the football facilities
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers sign first-round pick Emeka Egbuka

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:27 AM

Another first-round pick has put pen to paper.

The Buccaneers announced on Friday that receiver Emeka Egbuka has signed his contract ahead of the club’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Egbuka, 22, was the No. 19 overall pick of this year’s draft after spending four seasons at Ohio State. He won the CFP National Championship with the program in January.

The Buccaneers will make a decision on Egbuka’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2028.

Tampa Bay now has five of its six 2025 draftees under contract. The long remaining unsigned player is second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison.