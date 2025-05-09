Buccaneers sign first-round pick Emeka Egbuka

Another first-round pick has put pen to paper.

The Buccaneers announced on Friday that receiver Emeka Egbuka has signed his contract ahead of the club’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Egbuka, 22, was the No. 19 overall pick of this year’s draft after spending four seasons at Ohio State. He won the CFP National Championship with the program in January.

The Buccaneers will make a decision on Egbuka’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2028.

Tampa Bay now has five of its six 2025 draftees under contract. The long remaining unsigned player is second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison.