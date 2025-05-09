 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Abdul Carter: No. 51 is what was available, will have to grow on me

  
Published May 9, 2025 01:53 PM

Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter’s extended search for his first NFL number finally ended on Friday.

Carter was given No. 51 and put it on for the first practice of the team’s rookie minicamp. The edge rusher wore No. 11 at Penn State, but that number has been retired for former Giants quarterback Phil Simms and Carter’s bid to have it unretired was rebuffed. That was also the case for the No. 56 that Lawrence Taylor made famous during his time with the NFC East club.

On Friday, Carter said at a press conference that the number is “what we had available” and “it’s gonna have to grow on me a little bit.” He said he has no plans to look for a new one before the start of his rookie season.

“It’s pretty much set. I’m just happy to be out here playing football. That’s all I’m worried about,” Carter said.

Carter’s first two choices are already part of Giants lore. If all goes well, No. 51 will have a similar place when Carter’s career has come to an end.