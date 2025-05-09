Abdul Carter: No. 51 is what was available, will have to grow on me

Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter’s extended search for his first NFL number finally ended on Friday.

Carter was given No. 51 and put it on for the first practice of the team’s rookie minicamp. The edge rusher wore No. 11 at Penn State, but that number has been retired for former Giants quarterback Phil Simms and Carter’s bid to have it unretired was rebuffed. That was also the case for the No. 56 that Lawrence Taylor made famous during his time with the NFC East club.

On Friday, Carter said at a press conference that the number is “what we had available” and “it’s gonna have to grow on me a little bit.” He said he has no plans to look for a new one before the start of his rookie season.

“It’s pretty much set. I’m just happy to be out here playing football. That’s all I’m worried about,” Carter said.

Carter’s first two choices are already part of Giants lore. If all goes well, No. 51 will have a similar place when Carter’s career has come to an end.