Bears will interview Pete Carroll on Thursday

Thirteen days after a Santa Splash! report that Pete Carroll is interested in the Bears, the Bears are interested in Carroll.

According to ESPN.com, the Bears will interview Carroll on Thursday.

Carroll, 73, coached the Jets, Patriots, and Seahawks. He worked in Seattle for 14 years, winning one Super Bowl and going to another one.

Surprisingly pushed out by the Seahawks a year ago, Carroll got no interviews in last year’s cycle.

Why wouldn’t anyone interview Carroll? He’s a proven commodity.

Chicago’s interview list includes Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Cowboys denied the Bears’ request for permission to interview head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires next week.