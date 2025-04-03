Dan Campbell: “We’ll be fine” with new offensive and defensive coordinators

Lions head coach Dan Campbell lost both of his coordinators this offseason, with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson becoming head coach of the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn becoming head coach of the Jets. But Campbell is not concerned.

Campbell acknowledged at the league meeting that “continuity is always good” but also said he’s confident that the Lions can adjust.

“We’ll be fine. We’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “Everybody knows how I feel bout these coaches that have been here and been part of this. I’m happy for them. They’re moving on and I wish them the best.”

Campbell hired John Morton, who was his assistant in Detroit in 2022 and then was the Broncos’ pass game coordinator in 2023 and 2024, to become the Lions’ new offensive coordinator. And Campbell promoted Kelvin Sheppard from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

“John Morton stepping in as offensive coordinator, somebody I trust, I’ve been around, he was here when we built this thing back up in ’22,” Campbell said. “And then Kelvin Sheppard’s been here, man. It’s not like we’ll be starting from scratch with somebody I don’t know.”

Campbell said he actually thinks the Lions might have some new wrinkles that help the team continue to build toward their ultimate goal of the Super Bowl.

“It’ll be kind of fresh and new, actually, and I think we’re all excited about that.”