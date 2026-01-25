Donald Trump won’t attend the Super Bowl this year

Last year, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. He won’t be doing it again this year.

Trump told the New York Post that he’ll skip the game to be played in Santa Clara in two weeks.

“It’s just too far away,” Trump said. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

One thing he won’t miss is the musical acts. Beyond Bad Bunny, the headliner at halftime, the NFL recently added Oakland natives Green Day to perform at the game’s “opening ceremony.”

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

The feelings, in all fairness, between Trump and the musical acts are mutual.