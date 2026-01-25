 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Donald Trump won’t attend the Super Bowl this year

  
Published January 25, 2026 04:08 PM

Last year, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. He won’t be doing it again this year.

Trump told the New York Post that he’ll skip the game to be played in Santa Clara in two weeks.

It’s just too far away,” Trump said. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

One thing he won’t miss is the musical acts. Beyond Bad Bunny, the headliner at halftime, the NFL recently added Oakland natives Green Day to perform at the game’s “opening ceremony.”

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

The feelings, in all fairness, between Trump and the musical acts are mutual.