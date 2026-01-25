 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots tie it 7-7 after Jarrett Stidham fumble

  
Published January 25, 2026 04:16 PM

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s first big mistake of Sunday’s game led to the first points for the Patriots.

Stidham tried to throw the ball away while under heavy pressure from Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, but wound up throwing the ball backward and Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder recovered the ball. Ponder ran for a touchdown, but a whistle blew the play dead before he scored.

Officials initially ruled that Stidham was guilty of intentional grounding, but replay assist showed that the ball was not a forward pass.

The Patriots took over on the Broncos’ 12-yard line and quarterback Drake Maye ran for a six-yard touchdown after a short completion to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. The score is now 7-7 with 2:10 to play in the first half.

The Broncos passed on a chance to kick a short field goal on their previous drive, but Stidham threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. They were able to force a quick Patriots punt, but their lead is gone.

Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant and Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane are both questionable to return. Bryant hurt his hamstring and Spillane hurt his ankle.