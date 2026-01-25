Patriots tie it 7-7 after Jarrett Stidham fumble

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s first big mistake of Sunday’s game led to the first points for the Patriots.

Stidham tried to throw the ball away while under heavy pressure from Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, but wound up throwing the ball backward and Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder recovered the ball. Ponder ran for a touchdown, but a whistle blew the play dead before he scored.

Officials initially ruled that Stidham was guilty of intentional grounding, but replay assist showed that the ball was not a forward pass.

The Patriots took over on the Broncos’ 12-yard line and quarterback Drake Maye ran for a six-yard touchdown after a short completion to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. The score is now 7-7 with 2:10 to play in the first half.

The Broncos passed on a chance to kick a short field goal on their previous drive, but Stidham threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. They were able to force a quick Patriots punt, but their lead is gone.

Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant and Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane are both questionable to return. Bryant hurt his hamstring and Spillane hurt his ankle.