Giants to hire Chris Horton as special teams coordinator

John Harbaugh has landed his special teams coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will hire Chris Horton for that role on Harbaugh’s staff. Horton was on the Ravens’ staff since 2014 and moved to the top special teams job in 2019.

The Ravens initially blocked the Giants’ effort to interview Horton, but the hiring of Jesse Minter as their new head coach led to a shift in that stance.

Horton is not expected to be the only member of the Baltimore staff to follow Harbaugh to the Giants. More word on just how many assistants make the move should surface in the coming days.