 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles on Haason Reddick: Last season was a wash, he’ll be his old self in Tampa Bay

  
Published April 4, 2025 03:45 AM

The Buccaneers signed pass rusher Haason Reddick last month expecting him to get back to Pro Bowl form, according to coach Todd Bowles.

Reddick had a strange season in 2024, getting traded from the Eagles to the Jets and then asking for the Jets to trade him before ever playing for them. He did eventually play for the Jets, but he finished the season with only one sack. Bowles, however, said he has been watching Reddick for years, and Bucs assistant Larry Foote knows Reddick well, and the Bucs are confident in what they have.

“I knew him as a player,” Bowles said. “Foote had a lot to do with him, and we talked about it quite a bit. I knew he was a heck of a pass rusher. We needed a pass rusher, and we knew he started halfway through the season, so I would consider last season a wash for him, and we expect him to be his old self with us.”

Reddick had double-digit sacks for four straight years from 2020 to 2023, and that excites Bowles, who wants to the Bucs to be able to pressure the quarterback with only their front four and not have to bring blitzing linebackers and defensive backs.

“He can rush the passer,” Bowles said. “So if we got guys that can rush the passer, we let them rush the passer. Like I said last year, we need to rush better with four. I think he brings a great addition to help us rush with four so we can cover more and do those type of things. We’ll still pressure some, but hopefully it won’t be as much as last year because we had to instead of how we want to. So I think he brings that to the table for us.”

If the 30-year-old Reddick can look more like the player he was in Philadelphia and not like the player he was in New York, he’ll be a very welcome addition in Tampa Bay.