nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Dan Campbell on tush push: Eagles found something, it’s up to everybody else to stop it

  
Published April 4, 2025 05:30 AM

Lions coach Dan Campbell says the Eagles’ tush push needs to be stopped by opposing defenses, not a change to the NFL rulebook.

Campbell was asked at the league meeting if the tush push should remain legal, and he made clear that he doesn’t think it’s fair to pass a rule designed to stop one team from a successful play it has devised.

“I am of the school that they found something and it’s up to everybody else to stop it. So I’m a hard yes,” Campbell said.

Campbell said his own team has no plans to use the tush push, but that doesn’t mean other teams that can do it effectively shouldn’t be allowed to.

“We don’t run that. Jared Goff, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to quarterback sneak, but we don’t do that,” Campbell said.

The Eagles do it, and do it well, and Campbell thinks the way to stop them is on the field and not by a vote at an owners’ meeting.