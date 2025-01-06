Patriots request interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Patriots were linked with Mike Vrabel shortly after firing head coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, but he’s not the only name in the mix.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots have requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Bears have also requested an interview with Johnson.

Either of the teams would offer Johnson a chance to work with a quarterback drafted at the top of the first round last year. Drake Maye didn’t lead the Patriots to much success on the scoreboard after replacing Jacoby Brissett as the starter, but he showed a great deal of promise with both his arm and his legs over the course of the year.

The presence of such a quarterback will likely be of interest to Johnson as he has declined other head coaching overtures in the past, but it remains to be seen if there will wind up being a fit with either team at this point.