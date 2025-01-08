Jets announce completion of interview with Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby

The Jets have completed another interview with a candidate for their General Manager job.

The team spoke with Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby on Wednesday. They have also interviewed Jon Robinson, Louis Riddick, Jim Nagy, and Thomas Dimitroff regarding the position.

Halaby has worked for the Eagles since 2007 and has been in his current role since 2022. Halaby was co-workers with former Joe Douglas in the Philadelphia front office before Douglas was hired by the Jets in June 2019.

The Jets are also slated to meet with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi this week. They have also requested interviews with Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.