McAfee: “Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket” for Wednesday night

Free-agent quarterback continues to be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday night, Pat McAfee has an event in Pittsburgh. Given that McAfee appears on McAfee’s show every Tuesday during football season, speculation has mounted that Rodgers will show up and announce his intention to sign with the Steelers.

If that happens, it’ll be news to McAfee.

Appearing on Ben Roethlisberger’s podcast, McAfee said “Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket” for the festivities at PPG Paints Arena.

Of course, if Rodgers shows up he surely won’t be turned away.

If he doesn’t show, it doesn’t mean he won’t be signing with the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin has said there’s no immediate deadline for a decision, with training camp being the “line of demarcation.”

Given Rodgers’s lingering silence regarding his plans, some believe he’s waiting to see whether the Vikings will decide to revisit their position on riding with J.J. McCarthy for 2025. Delaying the decision also allows Rodgers to miss the offseason program.