nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
McAfee: “Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket” for Wednesday night

  
Published April 9, 2025 03:35 PM

Free-agent quarterback continues to be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday night, Pat McAfee has an event in Pittsburgh. Given that McAfee appears on McAfee’s show every Tuesday during football season, speculation has mounted that Rodgers will show up and announce his intention to sign with the Steelers.

If that happens, it’ll be news to McAfee.

Appearing on Ben Roethlisberger’s podcast, McAfee said “Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket” for the festivities at PPG Paints Arena.

Of course, if Rodgers shows up he surely won’t be turned away.

If he doesn’t show, it doesn’t mean he won’t be signing with the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin has said there’s no immediate deadline for a decision, with training camp being the “line of demarcation.”

Given Rodgers’s lingering silence regarding his plans, some believe he’s waiting to see whether the Vikings will decide to revisit their position on riding with J.J. McCarthy for 2025. Delaying the decision also allows Rodgers to miss the offseason program.