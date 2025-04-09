Justin Fields on Jets drafting a QB: Willing to teach, not interested in speculation

Justin Fields signed a two-year contract with the Jets as a free agent last month and he’s guaranteed $30 million under the terms of that deal, but Fields’s history as a starter with the Bears and Steelers hasn’t been successful enough for many to be sold that he’s the long-term solution at the position.

That uncertainty is why there’s still been plenty of speculation about the Jets taking a quarterback at some point in the draft later this month and that prospect came up during Fields’s press conference at the Jets’ facility on Wednesday. Fields said he’s not interested in answering questions about what might happen.

“I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions,” Fields said, via SNY. “I’m willing to teach, but I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions.”

While hypothetical is a more precise word the kind of question Fields would prefer to avoid, the point of his answer is clear and the Jets’ approach to the draft will provide some answer to how they feel about Fields heading into his first season with the team.