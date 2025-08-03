 Skip navigation
Patriots will unveil Tom Brady statue on Friday, August 8

  
Published August 3, 2025 11:51 AM

Yes, Tom Brady is getting a statue.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the bronze Brady will be unveiled on Friday, August 8, before the team’s preseason opener against the Commanders.

Reiss notes that, initially, the plan was to reveal the statue during the 2024 season, when Brady was at Gillette Stadium for a game. They targeted Week 5, against the Dolphins. A Week 2 concussion suffered by Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prompted Fox to pull the plug on sending its No. 1 broadcast team to New England for the game.

Brady and owner Robert Kraft are expected to speak at the ceremony in the hours preceding kickoff.

Despite spending two decades in New England, Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders. And the Patriots will open the season with a visit from Brady’s Raiders.

That would have been the best time to unveil the statue. Unfortunately, however, Brady isn’t permitted to call Raiders games.