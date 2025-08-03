Colts lose Salvon Ahmed to serious injury on hip-drop tackle in practice

The hip-drop tackle causes so many injuries that the NFL has banned it from games. And coaches certainly don’t want it to happen in practice.

But it happened today at Colts training camp, and it may have ended the season of running back Salvon Ahmed.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Colts safety Trey Washington hip-drop tackled Ahmed, and Ahmed screamed, clutched his leg and was in obvious and immediate pain. Ahmed got an air cast on his leg and had to be removed from the field on a stretcher.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com quotes Colts head coach Shane Steichen as saying after practice that it was a live period, so Washington was supposed to tackle Ahmed, but obviously not with an illegal technique that is known to cause injuries. Steichen added that Washington didn’t mean to hurt Ahmed and made a mistake.

Ahmed spent last season on the practice squad and was hoping to earn a spot on the 53-player roster this year. Washington is an undrafted rookie who is also competing to make the roster.