 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts lose Salvon Ahmed to serious injury on hip-drop tackle in practice

  
Published August 3, 2025 01:35 PM

The hip-drop tackle causes so many injuries that the NFL has banned it from games. And coaches certainly don’t want it to happen in practice.

But it happened today at Colts training camp, and it may have ended the season of running back Salvon Ahmed.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Colts safety Trey Washington hip-drop tackled Ahmed, and Ahmed screamed, clutched his leg and was in obvious and immediate pain. Ahmed got an air cast on his leg and had to be removed from the field on a stretcher.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com quotes Colts head coach Shane Steichen as saying after practice that it was a live period, so Washington was supposed to tackle Ahmed, but obviously not with an illegal technique that is known to cause injuries. Steichen added that Washington didn’t mean to hurt Ahmed and made a mistake.

Ahmed spent last season on the practice squad and was hoping to earn a spot on the 53-player roster this year. Washington is an undrafted rookie who is also competing to make the roster.