 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills call Khalil Shakir, Maxwell Hairston week-to-week with injuries

  
Published August 3, 2025 11:07 AM

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is set to miss time after hurting his ankle during a practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a Sunday press conference that Shakir is week-to-week because of the ankle injury. The Bills are five weeks away from their Sunday night season-opening home game against the Ravens.

Shakir led the Bills with 76 catches and 821 receiving yards during the 2024 season. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore are also at the top of the receiving depth chart in Buffalo.

McDermott also gave cornerback Maxwell Hairston a week-to-week timeline to return. The first-round pick injured the LCL in his knee during a practice last week.