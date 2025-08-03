Bills call Khalil Shakir, Maxwell Hairston week-to-week with injuries

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is set to miss time after hurting his ankle during a practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a Sunday press conference that Shakir is week-to-week because of the ankle injury. The Bills are five weeks away from their Sunday night season-opening home game against the Ravens.

Shakir led the Bills with 76 catches and 821 receiving yards during the 2024 season. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore are also at the top of the receiving depth chart in Buffalo.

McDermott also gave cornerback Maxwell Hairston a week-to-week timeline to return. The first-round pick injured the LCL in his knee during a practice last week.