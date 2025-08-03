A.J. Brown out of practice with hamstring injury

The Eagles got DeVonta Smith back on the practice field after he missed time with a back injury, but they have another injury issue to work through at wide receiver.

A.J. Brown left Friday’s practice early and he is not practicing at all on Sunday. The Eagles say that he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

There’s no timeline for when Brown might be back, but it’s safe to guess that the Eagles will take a cautious approach with the return of an integral player at this point in the calendar.

Linebacker Zack Baun also remains out of practice with a back injury while the Eagles say Smith, linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), and edge rusher Nolan Smith (concussion) will be limited participants.