Kyler Murray: I feel I have to run more in 2025

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feels sufficiently recovered from his 2022 torn ACL to “do whatever I want to do” on the field this season and one thing is at the top of that list.

Murray told PHNX Sports that he felt he was still “feeling something” in his knee early last season and that he wasn’t as mobile as he’d like to be over the course of the year. He wound up running 78 times for 572 yards overall and said that thinks that there’s room to do more with his legs in order to make the offense more effective.

Murray said he’s having “conversations” about making that happen.

“I don’t want to get too scheme based, but I do feel like I have to run more next year,” Murray said. “I’m open to running more next year, just because it’s such a weapon, you know, it’s such a weapon. Like when I hand the ball off obviously I hand the ball off to James [Conner], I hand off to Trey [Benson], we’re a very good rushing team, which is a great thing. But when Lamar [Jackson] hands the ball off everybody is like ‘Ahh’, like, you can relax. Josh [Allen] hands the ball off, you know what I mean? I think for us, part of the emphasis going into next season is, conceptually, on time, I feel I’m one of the best in the league. I think where we get better is making things happen outside the pocket. When plays break down, we need to be better there. . . . That’s where a lot of money’s made, is scramble drill and making people hurt, making people pay when the play breaks down. I think that’s something we didn’t do very well and I think we’re very capable with my ability to make things happen.”

Arizona showed improvement in 2024, but a 2-5 finish to the season meant another year without a playoff berth. Anything that Murray can do to keep that from happening again will be a welcome development for a team that’s been to the postseason once since the start of the 2016 season.