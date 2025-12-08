 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris says it would be “selfish” to think about his job security

  
Published December 8, 2025 04:36 PM

The Falcons fell to 4-9 with Sunday’s blowout loss to the Seahawks, so it isn’t a great surprise that Morris’ job security came up during his Monday press conference.

Since starting last season 6-3, the Falcons have gone 6-15 and they are set to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Morris said that he is not thinking about himself because it would be unfair to how much players “pour into this football team” on a weekly basis.

“You want to give it back to them,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “For Kaden Elliss going out there and hurting his arm and going back in and finishing that game. Those things matter to me, and those players matter to me, so I’m going to go give them everything I got. So, to be selfish to think about my own personal stuff, no, that’s not right.”

Morris said he meets with Falcons owner Arthur Blank before and after each game and that he feels that “support ain’t an issue” from ownership despite losing seven of the last eight games. If the losing continues through the end of the season, that support may not remain in place for a third year in Atlanta.