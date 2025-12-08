Raheem Morris says it would be “selfish” to think about his job security

The Falcons fell to 4-9 with Sunday’s blowout loss to the Seahawks, so it isn’t a great surprise that Morris’ job security came up during his Monday press conference.

Since starting last season 6-3, the Falcons have gone 6-15 and they are set to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Morris said that he is not thinking about himself because it would be unfair to how much players “pour into this football team” on a weekly basis.

“You want to give it back to them,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “For Kaden Elliss going out there and hurting his arm and going back in and finishing that game. Those things matter to me, and those players matter to me, so I’m going to go give them everything I got. So, to be selfish to think about my own personal stuff, no, that’s not right.”

Morris said he meets with Falcons owner Arthur Blank before and after each game and that he feels that “support ain’t an issue” from ownership despite losing seven of the last eight games. If the losing continues through the end of the season, that support may not remain in place for a third year in Atlanta.