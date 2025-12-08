Report: Trey Hendrickson to have core muscle surgery

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has not played since Week 8 and a report on Monday indicates that he will not play again this season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hendrickson, who has been listed with hip and pelvis injuries, is set to have core muscle surgery this week. Hendrickson would miss about six weeks as a result and that span will run beyond the end of the regular season.

Hendrickson was originally injured in Week 6 and missed one game before returning for a brief appearance against the Jets in Week 8. The move to have surgery came because the injury has not improved with rest and rehab. He had 16 tackles and four sacks in seven games this year.

Hendrickson held out for all of the offseaosn and most of the summer while pushing for a new contract. He eventually agreed to a revised pact for this season, but is not under contract for 2026.