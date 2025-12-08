Chargers activate Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Otito Ogbonnia

Running back Omarion Hampton is set to return to the Chargers lineup on Monday night.

The Chargers announced that they have activated Hampton from injured reserve ahead of Monday night’s game against the Eagles. Hampton has been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury. The first-round pick had 66 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

Running back Hassan Haskins and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia have also been activated from injured reserve. Haskins injured his hamstring in Week 7 and Ogbonnia hurt his elbow in the same game.

The Chargers made space for the three returning players by placing tight end Tucker Fisk on injured reserve and waiving defensive lineman Naquan Jones and running back Jaret Patterson. They elevated wide receiver Dalevon Campbell from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.