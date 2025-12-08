 Skip navigation
Raiders 'don't look good' after loss to Broncos
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Chargers activate Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Otito Ogbonnia

  
Published December 8, 2025 04:18 PM

Running back Omarion Hampton is set to return to the Chargers lineup on Monday night.

The Chargers announced that they have activated Hampton from injured reserve ahead of Monday night’s game against the Eagles. Hampton has been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury. The first-round pick had 66 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

Running back Hassan Haskins and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia have also been activated from injured reserve. Haskins injured his hamstring in Week 7 and Ogbonnia hurt his elbow in the same game.

The Chargers made space for the three returning players by placing tight end Tucker Fisk on injured reserve and waiving defensive lineman Naquan Jones and running back Jaret Patterson. They elevated wide receiver Dalevon Campbell from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.