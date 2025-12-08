Ravens’ Ben Cleveland suspended three games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

Ravens guard Ben Cleveland will serve an NFL suspension over the next three games.

The league announced today that Cleveland is suspended for three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

The suspension appears to stem from an incident in February in which Cleveland was arrested for DUI in Georgia.

Cleveland will miss games against the Bengals, Patriots and Packers. He will be eligible to return for the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Steelers. Cleveland has a $1.17 million base salary, so he will lose three game checks, or about $194,000.

The 27-year-old Cleveland has been with the Ravens since they selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has played in 10 games this season with no starts. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.