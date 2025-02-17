Ravens’ Ben Cleveland arrested for DUI

Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested for drunk driving last week in his native Georgia.

Police pulled Cleveland over at around 10:25 p.m. on February 12 after observing him swerving in a roadway, according to TMZ.com. Police say Cleveland admitted to drinking “approximately 3-4 beers,” that he failed a sobriety test and that a breathalyzer measured his blood-alcohol content .178, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Cleveland got two citations, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for failing to maintain his lane.

The 26-year-old Cleveland grew up in Georgia and played in college for the Bulldogs. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played as a backup offensive lineman in all 17 games and both playoff games last season. Cleveland has played out his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent next month.