Trevor Lawrence will have pitch count in offseason, but should be ready for Week 1

Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on the left AC joint in his shoulder in December.

The quarterback is well on the road to recovery and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s been throwing. But new head coach Liam Coen also noted the signal-caller will have limited reps in the spring.

“As we lead in, we’re optimistic that we’ll get there in terms of where we need to go,” Coen said in his Wednesday press conference. “He’ll be on a pitch count for those things in terms of the where he has to get to — because he has little touch points he needs to reach before he can obviously get out on the grass and do it full speed.

“Everything’s moving forward. He feels really good right now. So, excited about that.”

Lawrence noted that he and the team don’t have a set deadline for when he should be full-go, since there are still several months until Week 1. But the quarterback doesn’t seem to have much concern about it.

“I’m very optimistic I’ll be perfectly good for the season,” Lawrence said. “But as far as just right now, I think just kind of pacing ourselves as OTAs go and working myself up to where I’m in shape as far as throwing. Just the amount of throws might be a little lighter to start and work our way up, just until I get really fully back. But I imagine that and then maybe just some handoff stuff will be a little limited. But besides that, I think that won’t last too long.

"[I]'m kind of progressing and working my way up further distance, more throws — just trying to be smart and not just jump off into the deep end right away, just trying to work up to it.”

Entering his fifth year as a pro, Lawrence completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games last season.