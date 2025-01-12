 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans complete interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham

  
Published January 12, 2025 10:13 AM

The Titans continued a busy weekend of General Manager interviews on Sunday morning.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham. The Titans fired Ran Carthon last week after two years on the job.

Cunningham has been with the Bears since 2022 and he previously worked for the Eagles and Ravens. Cunningham was part of a Super Bowl winner with each of those teams and he’s been on the interview circuit for a move up to a G.M. position in recent years.

The Titans interviewed Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek on Friday. Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, and Browns assistant G.M./vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman interviewed with the team on Saturday.

Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi is also expected to meet with the team on Sunday and they have requested an interview with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.