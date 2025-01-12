Titans complete interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham

The Titans continued a busy weekend of General Manager interviews on Sunday morning.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham. The Titans fired Ran Carthon last week after two years on the job.

Cunningham has been with the Bears since 2022 and he previously worked for the Eagles and Ravens. Cunningham was part of a Super Bowl winner with each of those teams and he’s been on the interview circuit for a move up to a G.M. position in recent years.

The Titans interviewed Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek on Friday. Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, and Browns assistant G.M./vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman interviewed with the team on Saturday.

Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi is also expected to meet with the team on Sunday and they have requested an interview with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

