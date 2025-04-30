Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Excited to reward Andrew Van Ginkel for year he had

Andrew Van Ginkel’s first season with the Vikings went about as well as anyone could have hoped.

The edge rusher was voted a second-team All-Pro after recording 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interception returns for touchdowns, six passes defensed, and a forced fumble. It was the first time that Van Ginkel, who signed a two-year deal after leaving the Dolphins, started every game and the Vikings made it clear this week that they think more of the same is coming.

Van Ginkel signed a one-year, $23 million extension with the team and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told Paul Allen of KFAN Wednesday that having Van Ginkel locked up through 2026 was always his desire.

“In free agency, we actually tried to sign him to a three-year deal,” Adofo-Mensah said. “There was another team that came in and offered a two-year deal that we had to compete with. You always want the longer-term deal as much as possible, knowing that if he plays well, this is the type of thing you’re gonna be able to do. We were excited to add a year and really, to reward him for the year he had so he would make more money this year.”

The original deal likely would have called for Van Ginkel to make less in 2026, but the trade off is one the Vikings are likely happy to make given how much Van Ginkel provides to the defense.