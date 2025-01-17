Jets complete interview with Jeff Hafley

The Jets have completed their 13th head coaching interview.

The team announced that they wrapped up their interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Friday afternoon. Hafley is one of three candidates who were scheduled for interviews with the Jets on Friday.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown are the others.

Hafley left his post as the head coach at Boston College in order to run the defense for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. The Packers’ defensive performance improved after Hafley joined the team, although neither their performance nor the offense’s was enough to get Green Bay back to the divisional round.