John Schneider: Signing Drew Lock “doesn’t preclude” Seahawks from drafting QB

The Seahawks officially signed Drew Lock this week and his return to Seattle gives the team four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, but they may not be done adding to the group.

Former Alabama starter Jalen Milroe visited the team this week and General Manager John Schneider suggested last week that he thinks this is a better quarterback class than some other people. Those comments came before word of Lock’s agreement broke, but Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710 this week that Lock’s arrival doesn’t close the door on picking up a rookie.

“I think it’s a great situation,” Schneider said. “We have four guys that we really like. . . . It doesn’t preclude us from doing anything in the draft either, in figuring out what’s going on there. It’s really like an, ‘OK, let’s get this in the mix.’ Drew had other opportunities, so we figured we better wrap this up, kind of put a bow on it, get him in the building and then let’s see what happens in the draft, because it’s difficult to find that great fit at quarterback as you move through the process.”

Schneider said he expects Lock and Sam Howell to compete for the No. 2 job — Jaren Hall is the other quarterback behind starter Sam Darnold — so any draft pick would likely be slated for a developmental role in Seattle.