nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Aaron Rodgers will work out in Malibu with Steelers players

  
Published June 24, 2025 01:52 PM

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much time to practice with the Steelers before they wrapped up their offseason program, but the quarterback will get some more reps in with his teammates before training camp.

Rodgers, who signed with the Steelers just before their three-day mandatory minicamp closed out their offseason, said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he will have some Steelers players out to Malibu to work out with him next week.

“We have some guys coming out next week, so it’ll be fun to spend a little time with them. . . . Some of these guys might wanna get dressed up because of the f-ing paparazzi,” Rodgers said.

There was never much harmony between Rodgers and the rest of the Jets offense during the 2024 season, so the Steelers will be hoping that this summer’s workouts will put everyone on the same page ahead of the start of the regular season.