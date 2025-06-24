Aaron Rodgers will work out in Malibu with Steelers players

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have much time to practice with the Steelers before they wrapped up their offseason program, but the quarterback will get some more reps in with his teammates before training camp.

Rodgers, who signed with the Steelers just before their three-day mandatory minicamp closed out their offseason, said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he will have some Steelers players out to Malibu to work out with him next week.

“We have some guys coming out next week, so it’ll be fun to spend a little time with them. . . . Some of these guys might wanna get dressed up because of the f-ing paparazzi,” Rodgers said.

There was never much harmony between Rodgers and the rest of the Jets offense during the 2024 season, so the Steelers will be hoping that this summer’s workouts will put everyone on the same page ahead of the start of the regular season.