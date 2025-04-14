Seahawks G.M. John Schneider: Be careful when you say it isn’t a great QB draft

Most people expect Cam Ward to be the first player selected in this year’s draft, but there isn’t much certainty about where other quarterbacks will wind up coming off the board later this month.

That’s a stark difference from last year’s draft. Quarterbacks went with the first three picks and six were taken in the first 12 selections, so it’s natural to assume that this year’s crop of quarterbacks is seen as a weaker one around the league.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider pushed back at that assumption, however. During his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports, Schneider said that the lack of big names at the top of the draft does not mean there aren’t good players available.

“I’d be careful when you hear people say this isn’t a great draft,” Schneider said, via the team’s website. “I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you’re going to acquire him, where you’re going to acquire him. Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit.”

The Seahawks have met with some quarterbacks, but signing Sam Darnold and Drew Lock to go with the returning Sam Howell likely makes their need at the position a less pressing one than it looked like it might be this offseason.