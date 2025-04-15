 Skip navigation
Jalen Milroe meeting with Seahawks, Rams this week

  
Published April 15, 2025 02:26 PM

Jalen Milroe’s busy pre-draft season is continuing out West this week.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Milroe is taking a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday and will meet later this week with the Rams.

The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal and recently added Drew Lock to be a backup. But the club still could draft Milroe as a developmental prospect.

Los Angeles has Matthew Stafford but the franchise and veteran quarterback appear to be year-to-year at this point in Stafford’s career. Head coach Sean McVay said at the league meeting that it’s unlikely the club would draft a QB early, saying he hadn’t “done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks.”

Milroe, 22, has spent time with several teams leading up to the draft next week. He’s notably set to have a private workout with the Giants later this week.

The Alabama product threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024, also rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan.