Sean McVay: I haven’t done a lot of work on QBs in this year’s draft

After the Rams worked out a deal with quarterback Matthew Stafford to ensure his return for the 2025 season, Stafford said that he is hopeful there will be more time with the team in his future.

Stafford is under contract through 2026 and head coach Sean McVay said the team is taking a year-to-year approach when it comes to the quarterback. Whatever happens with his contract, Stafford is 37 and that means there will be a time sooner rather than later that the Rams need to have another option at quarterback. That’s led some to predict that the Rams will take a quarterback early in this month’s draft, but McVay didn’t do much to bolster that argument while speaking to reporters from the league meetings last week.

“I think that’s I think that’s unlikely,” McVay said, via SI.com. “I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we’re not naive to the fact that Matthew hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he’s also learned the right to be able to say, ‘after this year, hey, I’m gonna, I’m gonna go ahead and hang them up.’ I’m hopeful that that’s not the case, but I haven’t done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That’s not something that I would see us going, but maybe not.”

It’s also unlikely that McVay would share the team’s actual draft strategy ahead of time, so nothing is going to be ruled out before the names start coming off the board in Green Bay in a couple of weeks. We’ll find out then if there will be anyone behind Stafford other than Jimmy Garroppolo and Stetson Bennett.