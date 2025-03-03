Sean McVay: Rams take it a year at a time on how long Matthew Stafford will play

After allowing Matthew Stafford to talk to other teams, the Rams reached a new deal with Stafford to keep him in 2025. But no one knows what the situation will be for 2026 and beyond.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Stafford’s status as the Rams’ starting quarterback will be handled on a year-to-year basis.

“We’ve taken it a year at a time,” McVay said. “I think he could play for a few more years if that’s what he wanted, but we’ve always had a great dialogue and I think it’s a year-to-year thing. He’s under contract for two more years with us but as long as he wants to play I know we’re feeling really good about that.”

McVay insisted that the Rams never wanted to trade Stafford, even as they let him and his agent talk about a potential trade and new contract with other teams.

“The end goal in mind was always to have Matthew back as our quarterback,” McVay said.

Whether that’s the case for 2026 may be decided a year from now.