Buccaneers activate Jason Pierre-Paul for Sunday vs. Panthers

Jason Pierre-Paul is back.

Pierre-Paul, the veteran pass rusher who signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad last week, has been elevated to the active roster to play on Sunday against the Panthers.

The 36-year-old Pierre-Paul played defensive end for the Giants, Buccaneers, Ravens, Saints and Dolphins from 2010 to 2023. He was a first-team All-Pro once, a Pro Bowler three times, and a two-time Super Bowl winner.

But Pierre-Paul hasn’t played in an NFL game since December 11, 2023, and it’s surprising that he’s ready to play this quickly. Then again, Philip Rivers hadn’t played in even longer, and got ready to play even faster, when he signed with the Colts last week. Perhaps Pierre-Paul can make an instant impact.

That would be very good news for the Buccaneers, as Sunday’s game is a very big one. The Bucs and Panthers are tied atop the NFC South, so the winner of Sunday’s game moves into first place with two weeks left.