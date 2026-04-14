Giants GM Joe Schoen: Jeremiyah Love’s an offensive weapon, not just a running back

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen will be on the clock with the fifth overall pick of the draft in a little more than a week and his plans for that selection were a chief topic of a Tuesday press conference from the team’s facility.

The Giants won’t know exactly who will be available for some time, but former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is one of the players that Schoen could be considering when the team is up early in the first round. Schoen said that “we like our running back room” on Tuesday, but didn’t rule out anything involving a player that he thinks brings a lot to the table.

“He’s an offensive weapon,” Schoen said. “He’s not just a running back. He can play on third down, you can split him out. He can catch the ball. Certainly an offensive weapon.”

The prospect of using an early pick on a running back led to a question about whether that would be saying it was a mistake to let Saquon Barkley leave the team as a free agent a couple of years ago. Schoen noted that the Giants now have a quarterback on a rookie deal and a revamped offensive line along with numerous other roster changes that make for a different picture this offseason.