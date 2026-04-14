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Chargers re-sign RB Kimani Vidal

  
Published April 14, 2026 04:29 PM

Running back Kimani Vidal is officially back with the Chargers for the 2026 season.

There wasn’t much threat of Vidal going elsewhere after the Chargers tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the offseason and the NFL’s transaction report for Tuesday shows that Vidal has signed that tender. The move sets Vidal up to take part in the team’s offseason program when it gets underway next week.

Vidal started 10 games for the Chargers last season and led the team with 155 carries for 643 yards. He scored three touchdowns on the ground and added another score on 16 catches for 136 yards.

Vidal saw a bigger role than expected due to injuries that sidelined Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Harris is no longer with the Chargers and they signed Keaton Mitchell to go with Hampton and Vidal this season.